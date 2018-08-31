Govt cuts petrol, diesel prices

Observer Report

Islamabad

The government on Friday reduced prices of petroleum product which will be effective from today, September 1.

According to the Ministry of Finance, petrol price has been slashed by Rs2.41 per litre, high speed diesel by Rs6.37, Kerosene oil by 46 paisa and Light Diesel by 59 paisa. The new price will be effective from midnight (Friday-Saturday).

Following cut, the new price of petrol stands at Rs92.83 per litre, High Speed Diesel Rs 106.57, Kerosene Oil Rs 83.50 and Light Diesel Rs 75.96 per litre.

