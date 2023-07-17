Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed expressed his strong disapproval of the current government’s attitude towards loan acquisitions, accusing them of exceeding all bounds of “shame.” In a scathing Twitter statement on Sunday.

Ahmed highlighted the concerning trend of celebrating loans as an achievement. He underscored that governments across the globe typically feel a sense of embarrassment when seeking loans. However, he lamented that the sitting Pakistani government seemed to be embracing this practice as a source of pride. The former federal minister’s remarks shed light on his concerns regarding the country’s economic policies and decision-making. Lambasting the government, Ahmed said electricity, gas, flour and sugar had become more expensive in the 15 months of the PDM government and any efforts to bring the country’s economy on track would be “futile”. —INP