Govt creating enabling environment for growth of businesses: Ministers

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Almost four ministers, Thursday, reiterated the commitment of the government to undertake all possible measures to create an enabling environment for the growth of businesses as well as making Pakistani products more competitive in the international markets.

In a meeting with delegation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) in the presence of Speaker National Assembly, Adviser on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail, Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister of State for Commerce and Textile Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari, Minister of State for Finance and Economic Affairs Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan made a commitment to make all out efforts especially at policy level initiatives and administrative position to boost national exportable products. APTMA delegation held detailed discussion on issues faced by the textile industry with the ministers.

Ministers observed that the backbone of national economy so they the assured the delegation that the issues of the textile industry would be discussed with Prime Minster along with the relevant Ministers on priority basis.

Earlier, Chairman APTMA Amir Fiyyaz Sheikh, President APTMA Gohar Ijaz and others gave a detailed briefing to ministers and NA Speaker about current profile of the Pakistani textile industry and its standing in the international market.

The delegation also presented various proposals aimed at increasing exports and thereby reducing trade deficit of the country. They said that textile industry in Punjab is vanishing as most of it has closed down its all operations on account of high energy cost that has increased the cost of doing business in the province.

Pakistan’s growth of textile and clothing exports have declined by 10 percent during 2011-17, Gohar Ijaz said. He stressed upon arguing that Pakistan has lost the competitiveness due to the regionally non-competitive energy cost as gas to the textile industry in Bangladesh is being provided at the cost of $3 per MMBTU, Veitnam $4.2, India $4.5 and in Pakistan the product is being supplied at the cost of $11 per MMBTU.

The APTMA delegation vowed that given the right kind of incentives, textile industry would be able to play its due role in enhancing country’s foreign exchange earnings. The delegation thanked the Speaker for taking out time from his busy schedule for this important meeting.