Govt could not adopt a single bill in four months: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar on Thursday remarked that it has been four months since the incumbent government took over reins of the country, but it could not pass even one bill.

The chief justice made the remarks during hearing of a case pertaining to increasing number of judges in Islamabad High Court. During the hearing, the advocate general Islamabad informed the court that the federal cabinet has accepted recommendations in this regard. At this, Justice Nisar said he should be informed through proper channel as to what legislation has been made.

He directed the advocate general to inquire about the matter from secretary law, saying that the high court was unable to function in current situation. The chief justice also directed the secretary law for tabling of the draft legislation prepared by the government in the parliament.

Meanwhile, hearing a case regarding the transfer of trust hospitals after the 18th Amendment, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said that the federal government has not been restrained from building hospitals in the provinces adding that the “parliament did not debate the 18th Amendment before passing it.”

He stated that if a building is located in a province, it doesn’t mean that it has been transferred to that province. “All over the world amendments are debated upon before being passed as laws,” he remarked adding that no debate took place on the 18th Amendment.

“How can our parliament approve the 18th Amendment without any debate?” CJP questioned. Raza Rabbani told the court that though it was true that the amendment bill was not debated much upon, the draft for the bill took nine months to prepare.

