Govt to control power theft: Awais

Islamabad

Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari Friday said the present government had taken action to control line losses and electricity theft cases.

Talking to a private news channel, he said action was taken against those distributor companies which were not producing results. There were reports of line losses and power theft cases in Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa areas, he said.Besides government, it was also the responsibility of people to check power theft cases in their respective living areas, he said. “We have removed five CEOs of distributor companies for not producing results, due to which, the government and people had to face losses, “ he said.

Expressing views over the initiatives of federal government, he said many energy projects had been started in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP), with the assistance of center.Lamenting KP government for less focus on the energy projects, he said four and half years had passed but Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf could not launch any mega project for meeting the demand of the consumers in the province.—APP