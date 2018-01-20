Govt to continue to facilitate growth of free, responsible media: Marriyum

Islamabad

The present democratic government of PML-N firmly believes in fundamental and constitutional right of freedom of expression and would continue to facilitate the growth of free and responsible media in the country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information Broadcasting, National History & Literary Heritage stated this while talking to the All Pakistan Newspapers Society delegation which called on her here Friday.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that independent media was sine quo non of democracy and the Government acknowledged the role of media as watch dog of the society.

She said that the Government was making all possible efforts to create a congenial atmosphere for media persons so that they could perform their obligations in accordance with their professional ethos. Journalist safety and security bill is in the pipeline, which would prove instrumental to ensuring protection and safety of journalists, she added.— APP