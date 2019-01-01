Govt constitutes Task Forces to curb power pilferage

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The incumbent government since its inception has taken pragmatic measures including vigorous anti-theft drive, setting up task forces, monitory teams to curb menace of power theft and corruption.

Official sources told that a campaign to curb the electricity theft had been launched since October 13, in all power distribution companies (DISCOs).

As a first step of implementation of anti-theft drive, a media campaign was also launched both in print and electronic media to warn electricity pilferers of stringent action. As a collective effort, chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa had constituted task forces to place a check on electricity theft.

The respective task forces were headed by the provincial secretary Energy and includes the CEO’s of concerned power distribution company, relevant deputy commissioner and district police officer, they said.

They said task force, district management committees and enforcement committees were in continuous communication with each other thorough a portal that had been developed by PITC/ PEPCO under the Power Division. Complete support and cooperation of local administration and police had restored the morale and enthusiasm of DISCOs employees, translating in saving/ earning of sizeable financial gain since the launch of anti-theft campaign, they said.

They said with these efforts, line losses of DISCOs were showing a decreasing trend and recovery from the consumers had been also improved. In addition to Anti-Theft task force, independent monitoring teams had also been constituted, with the mandate to visit DISCOs and indicate irregularities and corrupt practices.

They said all DISCOs had been directed to launch special campaigns against their corrupt employees’ irrespective of grade and appointment.

