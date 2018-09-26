Govt considers to introduce separate utility tariffs for export industry: Dawood

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce & Textile, Abdul Razak Dawood during his visit to Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association and address to leading value added textile exporters have stated that the role of value added textile is vital in the national exports and the Government wants to accord top priority to this sector taking necessary steps and measures to enhance its export efficiency. Efforts are underway to reduce the cost of manufacturing and making the value added textile export industry more viable. The Government has introduced separate Gas Tariff for Export Industry while it also under consideration to introduce separate tariff for electricity and water. He sought proposals from PHMA and other Value Added Textile Associations for discussion in the cabinet for export enhancement.

Abdul Razak Dawood stated that the Ministry is also working to rationalize and duties structures and wants to minimize taxes and duties on import of raw materials and instead apply duties on import of finished / luxury goods in order to facilitate the domestic industry become more viable with reduced cost of manufacturing. Ministry will also hold the meeting to simplify the DTRE Scheme and make Soft DTRE with improvement in rules and system. Ministry is working on a strategy to discourage export of raw material and encourage export of value added items and decision shall be taken sooner. He added that on request of Value Added Textile Export Associations, he will recommend the Governor, State Bank of Pakistan to allow facility for exporters’ Authorized Dealer to make import advance payments against irrevocable Letters of Credit (L/C) upto 100% of the value of the goods and upto US$10,000/- per invoice for the import of all eligible items without the requirement of L/C or Bank Guarantee from the supplier abroad.

Razak Dawood informed that the Government is strengthening further its strategic partnership with China on bilateral trade and CPEC. In recent meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister and Ambassador, Pakistan has convinced China to renegotiate Free Trade Agreement to bridge the trade gap enhancing preferential tariff lines for Pakistan from 57 to 313 tariff lines. A big delegation of Chinese Buyers is visiting Pakistan on 8 Oct to hold broad based meetings with Pakistani Exporters and huge orders are expected. He highlighted that he has asked the Chinese Buyers to give orders rather than signing any MoUs. In the continuous process to strengthen Pak-China Trade Ties, Prime Minister has planned to visit China to meet his Chinese counterpart in November for meeting on bilateral relations on trade, investments and joint ventures. Dawood added that he has also urged that beside preferential treatment under CPFTA, China should also allow Pakistan preferential treatments and concessions given to ASEAN Countries.

Adviser to PM informed that to earn more foreign exchange and enhancement of exports, it is imperative that Pakistani Value Added Textile Industry should do more value addition with domestic cotton and yarn. To bring reforms in Agriculture produces, he will meet the Cotton Growers and Ginners soon for due diligence on enhancement of per hectare of yield of cotton crop, cotton contamination and development seed bank.

