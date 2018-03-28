Govt considers slashing natural gas, water tariff to reduce production cost

19th Textile Asia exhibition opens

Masroor Afzal Pasha

Karachi

The government is considering reducing the tariff of natural gas and water that would bring down the existing high production cost to compete in the international market.

This was stated by the Federal Commerce Secretary Younus Dagha while talking to media after the inauguration ceremony of 19th International Textile Asia Exhibition here on Tuesday.

Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA) and E-commerce Gateway Pakistan are jointly organizing a three-day 19th Textile Asia 2018 – International Textile, Garments Machinery and Clothing Trade Fair from 27th –29th March at Karachi Expo Centre. Over 450 companies are showcasing 650 products at 800 stalls from 27 countries including Austria, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Japan, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.

He further said that currently the Pakistani products are facing high cost and it should be bringing down to compete in the international market. The high cost of business was major hurdles in improving exports as the local textile products are unable to match the quality of regional economies. However, the value of the local currency would set pattern of future export growth, he added.

There are different opinions on rupee devaluation. But the rupee depreciation would help in improving exports, he opined.

In order to capture regional markets, he stressed that there is a need of modernizing and upgrading the industrial units by our local manufacturers.

The federal commerce secretary said that the local industry required up-gradation and without improving industrial capacity and quality we as exporting country will not able to capture the market, he added. Younus Dagha said the commerce ministry is working on a five-year trade policy and it would be launched soon. Pakistan needs foreign investors for achieving its economic targets, Younus Dagha said. The federal secretary said that the country’s exports would reach $23 billion during the current fiscal year.

Commenting on Pak-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA), he said due to increasing interest of China in ASEAN countries, Pakistan had failed to avail benefits of the agreement.

Pakistan was reviewing the FTA with China and meetings on next phase would be held in the coming month, he said, adding, Pakistan was trying to overcome massive under invoiced imports from China.