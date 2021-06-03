Govt considers legal fraternity as its strength: CM Buzdar

Corona affected lawyers provided

assistance worth Rs100m

Staff Reporter Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government views the legal fraternity as its strength and the corona affected lawyers were provided assistance worth 100 million rupees.

He was speaking on the occasion of distributing grant-in-aid cheques worth 85 million rupees among the representatives of 51 bar associations at 90-SQA on Wednesday. Law Minister Raja Basharat, Advocate General and Law Secretary were also present.

Similarly, an amount of 250 million rupees was reserved for bar associations; Usman Buzdar said and announced to take more steps for the welfare of the lawyers’ community.

Meetings with the lawyers will be continued and the health cards will also be issued to the lawyers, he added.

The chief minister presented cheques to representatives of district bar associations of Sargodha, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Sahiwal, Okara and Pakpattan.