The government in regard of outstanding services of Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed in field of higher education has awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz to him. The government confers civil awards to people from different walks of life for their exemplary contributions to their respective fields every year. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, who has been associated with the higher education sector for the last three decades, has played a key role to formulate and implement reforms in the higher education, be it increase in the access to university education, strengthening quality assurance systems, development of infrastructure, and promoting national and international collaborations. His experience at national and international level includes teaching, research, administration, policy development, linking educational research to industry / commercialisation.