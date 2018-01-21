Govt concerned over UNHCR’s anti-Pakistan syllabus for Afghan students

Observer Report

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has raised serious concerns and sought an explanation from the Afghan refugees’ commissioner after the United Nation High Commission for Refugees introduced a controversial syllabus for school children at the refugee camps.

In a notification issued on Saturday, the provincial home ministry termed the fresh changes in the syllabus for grade 1 to 6 as being ‘anti-Pakistan’. The syllabus contained questionable content including showing the Pak-Afghan border as the controversial Durand Line, projecting India as a friendly country to Afghanistan, showing Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir as part of India and displaying the Afghanistan flag on every page.

The changes were made without the approval of any provincial or federal departments. Apart from the nature of these revisions, timing of the revisions in the school syllabus is also questionable.

The development came a day after Pakistan and the United States clashed with each other at the United Nations. The US urged Pakistan not to give sanctuary to terrorist organisations while Pakistan demanded that the Trump administration address safe havens inside Afghanistan and its income from the narcotics trade.

It must be noted that a radio tower that was streaming messages from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan into Pakistan’s territory was destroyed on Thursday by the country’s armed forces on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan.