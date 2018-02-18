Govt completes record uplift projects: Asif

Sialkot

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the PML-N government had completed a record social welfare and human development oriented projects across Pakistan in last four years under the dynamic leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Addressing the workers convention here, the Foreign Minister said the PML-N government was fulfilling its all promises made with the public including raising their living standard besides overcoming the energy crisis.

He said that loyal workers were the precious asset of the PML-N and their rights were being protected. He said that 1800 kilometres long motorways were completed or briskly under construction across the country.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that industrial sector had been made totally free from electricity loadshedding, saying there was zero loadshedding of power in industrial sector. —APP