Govt completes record dev projects: Hamza

UK Political Consular calls on Hamza

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Central Leader of Pakistan Muslim League & Member National Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has said that present government has completed record development in important sectors especially in Education, Health and Energy Sectors mega projects are now serving the masses.

He was talking to Political Counsellor of British High Commission Willaim Middleton who called on him here at PML Secretariat of Model Town. Hamza Shahbaz said that common man is satisfied with the performance of Muslim League Government and now it is the dire need that general elections of 2018 should be held in time to avoid conspiracies.

He said that presently Pakistan facing a number of challenges at internal and external sides and war against terrorism has damaged a lot while our army has given sacrifices. Hamza Shahbaz expressed that political leadership would take away the country from all the crisis and able to give a prosperous and strong Pakistan to the masses.