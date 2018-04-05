Govt completed mega projects in record time: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Chief Minister Punjab Muhanmmad Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the PML-N government accomplished mega projects of people welfare-oriented in a record period of time.

“The government believes in public service and discharges its duties efficiently with dedication,” he added.

Talking to Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari who called him today, the chief minister said that South Punjab was getting resources as per its population.

He said that billions of rupees were reserved for construction of roads and provision of basic amenities in rural areas of Southern Punjab and now this important part of the province was being considered most developed areas of the province.

Shahbaz Sharif who was also Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president said, the previous government did not resolve issues faced by the people of the South Punjab.

Shahbazsaid revolutionary programme had been implemented by the government to bring improvements in the lives of the people.

He said historic Kissan Package, worth billions of rupees, had been introduced for the welfare of the farmers community.

The Chief Minister said a wonderful program of providing interest-free loans had been initiated for the prosperity of small farmers. On the other side, farmers had been given their rights in shape of subsidy on fertilizers amounting to billions of rupees, he said and added that along with it, electricity bills of tube-wells had been decreased.

“If the people again repose their trust on the PML-N in next general election, the welfare programs for the farming community will be spread across the country because the prosperity of the farmers, indeed, depicts the state of prosperity in the country,” Shahbaz said.

The Punjab Chief Minister said the PML-N government had set records of constructing new hospitals, schools and colleges, and vowed that process of development of health and education sectors would be spread across the country.

He said the people were well aware of the fact that who served them day and night and who continuously told lies. The underlying purpose of Zardari-Imran hookup was not public service but ensuring access to the power corridors and Niazi had taken another U-turn by conniving with Zardari.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Sharif ordered for immediately arresting killers involved in the murder of journalist Zeeshan Butt of Sambrial.

He said the victim family would be provided justice at every cost.

He also sought a report from the IG Police and directed to take legal action against the culprits.