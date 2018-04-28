Govt committed to women empowerment

Astore

Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML(N) of the district Astore chapter Alam Shah has said government was committed to taking tangible measures for the socio-economic development of the womenfolk.

As part of such efforts, the PML(N) leader told media the government had initiated a number of projects for welfare of the underprivileged areas of the country including Gilgit Baltistan, adding utmost efforts were made to protect rights and ensure justice for the women of the area. He said that Prime Minister and President Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan were taking much interest in development of women in education health and social sector which were benefitting thousands of women in Gilgit Baltistan.—APP