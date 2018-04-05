Govt committed to support higher educatin with financial grant: Baligh

129 students awarded medals, degrees at NUML

Zubair Qureshi

Minister for Education and Professional Training Engr Muhammad Balighur Rahman on Wednesday emphasized that modern knowledge and research in the world had proved that learning new languages played vital role in the development of a country.

Addressing the degree Awarding Ceremony held here at National University of Modern Languages (NUML), the minister underlined the importance of languages, and said that no one can deny the importance of languages.

As many as 129 passing out students of different categories including three gold medalists and four PhD’s were awarded degrees in a ceremony which also attended by the Rector NUML Major General (R) Zia Uddin Najam, Director General Brigadier Muhammad Ibrahim, faculty members, parents and a large number of students.

The minister on the occasion said education sector was improving in the country with the efforts of incumbent government. “Learning more languages could enhance one’s critical and analytical thinking” the minister emphasized.

Lauding the role of NUML in modern education and languages programmes, the minister said that the university is prevailing in the country by launching its campuses. Although, the education is a devolve subject, but the federal government in consultation with the provinces is making efforts for the development of sector, he added.

The federal education ministry has suggested in the Inter Provincial Minister’s Conference (IPMC) to start a programme at regional level under which the students must have to learn at least two additional languages as a choice other than national and local.

He urged the NUML students to provide their services for this languages programme to be initiated at regional level.