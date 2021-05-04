Govt committed to socio-economic development: Tarin

Mohammad Arshad Islamabad

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, Tuesday, expressed firm commitment of the Government for socio-economic development in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to achieve a better and more sustainable future for the people of Pakistan.

In a meeting with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Omar Ayub Khan, Finance Minister reiterated that government would make all necessary interventions in collaboration with international development partners for human resource development and socio-economic uplift of the nation.

Secretary EAD briefed the Finance Minister about the ongoing foreign funding portfolio with bilateral and multilateral development partners.

While reviewing the foreign funding portfolio, the Finance Minister outlined the priority areas for financial and technical support.

He emphasized the need for financing Agricultural Package which will include provision of commodity warehousing, cold storage facilities and Irrigation water management to strengthen infrastructure for boosting agricultural productivity.

Similarly, foreign funding would be utilized for supporting Social Protection and Skill Development programs to protect under-privileged groups of the society and to empower youth by imparting valuable skills. It will also include swift processing of microcredit loans for youth empowerment.

The Finance Minister further directed to focus on strengthening civil amenities such as provision of clean drinking water, solid waste management and other such facilities in under-developed areas.