Govt committed to protecting minorities’ rights: Afridi

Zubair Qureshi

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi in a Christmas ceremony here on Friday expressed his government’s resolve to protect the rights of the minorities saying Pakistan belonged to them as much as it belongs to Muslims or followers of any other faith.

Shehryar Afridi gave these minorities’ friendly remarks while addressing as the chief guest a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate Christmas. The ceremony was organized by Full Gospel Assembly Church at a local hotel.

The Minister assured the Christians representatives they had complete religious freedom and ample opportunities awaited them in Pakistan to realize their dreams and gain success. He also urged the Christian community to play their role for the betterment of the country. The minister said it was the religious duty of every Muslim and not just the government to protect and esteem the minorities they were living with.

“I have studied in the Convent School and the days spent at school while learning and participating in extracurricular activities have left deep imprints on my personality and grooming and I am proud of my alma mater,” he remarked. Shehryar Afridi said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would continue to raise the voice of minorities at every international forum. He said in the New Pakistan everyone could practice his religion freely.

He said that some foreign forces were trying to destabilize Pakistan so it was our responsibility to work together for the better future of the country and there would be no compromise on the rights of minorities. The minister said it was collective responsibility of everybody to maintain the repute of the country among the comity of nations.

