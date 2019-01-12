Govt committed to promotion of education

Rawalpindi

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram has said that progress of the country depends on revolution in education sector while youth are the bright future of Pakistan.

She said this after visiting science and arts exhibition of Punjab College for Women at Rawalpindi Arts Council here Saturday. Member National Assembly Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Director Colleges Dr Jahanzeb Khan, Shakil Ahmed Chohan, and Director Punjab Group of College Ch Muhammad Akram were also present on the occasion.

Wajiha Akram took keen interest in science models made by female students and distributed shields among the participants.

On this occasion, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq said that the present government was taking steps to promote education, adding that new colleges and universities would be built and attention would be paid on standard of education.—APP

