Govt committed to promote vocational, technical training: Baligh

Staff Reporter

Minister for Education Engr Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rahman on Thursday said the government was committed to promote vocational and technical education to enable the country’s youth professionally sound and ensuring employment opportunities for them.

He said this while addressing the Second International Conference on ‘Mainstreaming Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) through private engagement’, organized by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in collaboration with TVET Support Programme and Giz. “We had introduced the concept of vocational secondary schools under which besides formal education, the students would also get technical and vocational training,” he added.

The minister said technical and vocational education was more important like formal education due to having more chances of jobs for youth in various sectors like industries. He said that when the PML-N government came into power, there were several challenges the country was facing like terrorism, extremism, poor economic condition, low GDP growth and lack of attention towards education sector. “Our security forces rendered great sacrifices for maintaining peace not only in the country but in the region due to which the incidents of terrorism were decreased and law and order situation was improved.”

He said that the present government had increased the education budget from Rs 550 billion to around Rs 1,000 billion while realizing the improvements in education sector as its top most priority.

He said that the present government also paid special focus on TVET education with full dedication to improve this sector in collaboration with the private partners. He said that the government had recently approved the country’s first TVET policy under which the curricula of entire technical and vocational education was upgraded and made it at par with the international standards.

While appreciating the Prime Minister Youth Development Programme, the minister said that under this initiative, 25,000 youth were being provided technical training per year and the number had reached upto 100,000 youth. He said there were many successful stories in this training programme as it had enabled many youths to earn handsome money for their families. He said that the present government had approved first Apprenticeship Bill -2017 for NAVTTC which is now part of the law.