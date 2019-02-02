Govt committed to promote export industry for real economic revival: Hammad

Lahore

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar Saturday said the government was taking practical steps for economic revival by ensuring maximum facilitation to industry especially the export-oriented units.

He was talking to the media after having a meeting with industrialists of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) here, where the Association’s Chairman Syed Ali Ehsan, APTMA Leader Gohar Ejaz and Ahmad Kamal from Pakistan Textile Exporters Association were prominent among others.

Hammad Azhar said that promotion of industry, agriculture and SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) was the top priority of the PTI government and measures were being taken to ensure real revival of economy through broadening of taxes, innovative methods, following the international standards, massive use of technology, maximum facilitation to the industrialists and businessmen. To a question, he said that tax refunds’ major chunk comprised export industry’s sale tax for which the government had evolved a comprehensive strategy to vacate their refunds. The old and long-standing refunds would be vacated through cash and on priority basis, while others would be dealt through promissory note so as to give an end to liquidity crunch in the export sector.

He was of the view that wrong and ill-conceived policies of the past governments had jeopardized the vibrant and main export industry of textile, which subsequently ruined the country’s overall economy and had jacked up the unemployment and poverty ratio. However, the PTI government, he added, was all committed to promote export sector that was the only way to revive and stabilize economy instead of relying on mere foreign debts.

Hammad Azhar mentioned that the incumbent government had also reduced the duties on textile inputs, besides bringing its gas and electricity tariffs to regional averages to make it competitive. —APP

