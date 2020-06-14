Govt committed to people’s welfare: Aleem

Senior Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the decision of Rs 70 per kg price of sugar will be fully implemented in Punjab and clear instructions have been issued to the administration across the province in this regard.

In a statement, on Sunday, he added that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard and every shop would be bound to sell sugar at Rs 70 per kg.

Talking about the new sugar prices, Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a personal interest in significantly reducing the price of sugar and for the first time in the history of the country action has been taken without any discrimination.

He said that not only the increase in sugar prices has been taken notice of at the highest level but also a clear roadmap has been drawn up by conducting a transparent investigation into all issues related to sugar and now no one has to address this issue in future.

Aleem Khan said that a clear reduction in sugar prices after petrol is a very welcome thing. Citizens are getting relief in various fields and even in the most difficult circumstances, it has made things easier for the common man.

The minister vowed to try to keep the prices of flour and wheat as stable as sugar and wherever violations are committed, the administration will take stern action.

Once again it is clear that if the captain of the team is well-intentioned and honest, there is no obstacle in the way of making the right decisions, Abdul Aleem Khan stressed.

Senior Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan further said that there is no barrier and the significant drop in sugar prices is a telling proof of this that present government has great commitment to the welfare of the common man.