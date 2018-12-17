Govt committed to improve services of PIA: Soomro

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The government fully backs Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) revival with the national flag carrier on an upward trajectory, according to the Privatisation and Aviation Minister Muhammad Soomro. Soomro made the remarks during his visit to the PIA office on Sunday, where he was received by PIA CEO Arshad Malik.

The federal minister said that PIA has immense potential and the government will help facilitate the airline in any way possible. He said there is a dire need to make the best use of technology in the current market.

He underscored the need for austerity measures be employed at PIA. Soomro lauded the steps taken by the current management under Malik’s leadership.

The federal minister expressed his satisfaction on the initiatives taken which are bearing fruit. Air Marshal Arshad Malik apprised the Aviation Minister about the current management initiatives such as reopening of routes, new destinations being planned to increase the airline’s network, improvement in food service, scheduling, and cost savings.

Share on: WhatsApp