He expressed these views during a telephonic conversation with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva Tuesday.

During the telephonic conversation, the Prime Minister expressed the confidence that understanding on International Monetary Fund programme will shape into a final decision by the lender within a couple of days.

The premier also expressed the resolve to achieve the goals for improving economic condition of the country in collaboration with the Bank, a handout released by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Speaking on this occasion, the Managing Director of IMF acknowledged efforts of the Finance Minister and his team for completing the IMF programme in the wake of her recent meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Paris.

“We want positive improvement in the economic situation of Pakistan,” the IMF MD told the prime minister while lauding his leadership qualities.