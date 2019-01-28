Govt committed to improve ease of doing business: Dawood

KCIP to become model SEZ in future

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Adviser to PM for Commerce, Textile and Industry Production Abdul Razak Dawood said that the government is committed to improve ease of doing business indicators in the country.

The Adviser expressed these views during his visit to Korangi Creek Industrial Park, Karachi. He met the KCIP standing committee. The meeting was attended by Tabish Iqbal, CEO PIDC, Rizwan Bhatti, CEO NIP and other officials.

At the outset of the meeting, Shahid Ghoury, Chairman KCIP Standing Committee made a presentation on various issues being faced by industrialists. He highlighted electricity being major issue is hampering growth of the industry in the industrial park. The other issue of sub lease, effluent treatment plant and high Cantonment Board charges are matters which are not encouraging industrialists.

Rizwan Bhatti presented the update and solution to various issues. Razak Dawood directed the concerned officials to resolve and set deadlines for same. He assured participants that KCIP issues will be addressed soon and he would like to see KCIP industrial park becomes a success story.

He also stressed on increasing export and substituting import with local products. The participants thanked the Adviser, appreciated the government initiatives to improve ease of doing business and assured him to provide the feedback on the progress. Telephonic discussion with Mashood Khan Executive Member of KCIP he said if NIP will done these assignments on time no reason SEZ will more active not only domestic investment also foreign investment will JV & TA with local entrepreneurs.

