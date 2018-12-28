Govt committed to goal of filling 100,000 job vacancies promised by Qatar for Pakistanis: Bukhari

First Qatri Visa Facilitation Centre inaugurated in capital

Naveed Ahmad Khan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfikar Bukhari Thursday said the government is committed to the goal of filling 100,000 job vacancies in Qatar and it is in line with the prime minister’s vision of creating employment opportunities in and outside the country.

Inaugurating the first Qatari Visa Facilitation Centre here at Sector G-6 along with Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan, Saqar Bin Mubarak, he said the incumbent government has fulfilled another electioneering promise by providing jobs to around 100,000 youth in Qatar.

He said Pakistan has become the eighth country to have a Qatari Visa Facilitation Centre for swift processing of workers’ visa. The government is also trying to export more manpower to other countries, he added. He expressed the optimism that this Center would ensure protection of workers’ rights by verifying contracts, reflecting mutual understanding between them.

Zulfikar Bukhari said increased job opportunities in Qatar for Pakistani manpower will pave the way for making the national economy stronger and vibrant.

He said Visa Facilitation Centre will not only bring down numbers of returning workers but also help prompt processing of documents of Pakistani job seekers and swift processing of workers’ Visa to Qatar.

Pakistani skilled labor force will also be employed in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and it will also be utilized in other major ventures such as construction projects in Qatar, he added.

Mentioning the problems of Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia, he said Pakistan is also in dialogue with Qatari officials to adjust the skilled labor force coming back from Saudi Arabia in Qatar.

