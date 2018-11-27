Govt committed to facilitate investors in country: PM

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said his government is committed to facilitate investors in taking advantage of the existing opportunities in the country by providing level playing field.

He was talking to a delegation of Coca Cola from Turkey, which called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister assured the delegation of all possible support of the Government in taking advantage of the investment friendly policies of the current dispensation.

The delegation briefed the Prime Minister about Coca Cola’s existing investment of 500 million dollars in the country and future plans of 200 million dollars investment in the coming two or three years.

The investment will create new jobs, support ancillary industries and help the Government earn incremental revenue through taxes, as the business grows further.

Later, chairing a meeting in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to chalk out a comprehensive plan to address issues related to the livestock sector.

The prime minister also approved a proposal for establishment of a model Agriculture Produce Market in Lahore, which will be replicated in other parts of the country to facilitate farmers in their agricultural produce.

Share on: WhatsApp