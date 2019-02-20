Govt committed to expedite business growth, export oriented policies: President

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi has said that the government is committed to expedite the business growth and export oriented policies by utilizing all available resources.

He said stated this while this while talking to a 25-member business delegation which called on him here on Wednesday.

The delegation comprised FPCCI President Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai, SV Ishtiaq Baig, Chairman Co-ordination Committee FPCCI Malik Sohail Hussain, all Vice Presidents Abdul Rauf, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Qarban Ali Khan, Haji Iftikhar, Muslim Muhammadi,Arshad Alam, Abdul Waheed, Mian Waqar Ahmad besides former-FPCCI presidents Zubair Tufail, Ghanzanfar Bilour, Mian Muhammad Idrees and others

During the meeting of the business delegation with President Dr Alvi, issues pertaining to business community came under discussion.

President Alvi said that PTI attached great importance to business community across the board and is fully committed to look into the issues face by them.

Senior Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Iftikhar Ali Malik who is also central Chairman United Business Group, largest alliance of chambers and associations in the country while talking to media after the meeting said that the President while in an interaction with delegation said that the government is pursuing policies to promote wealth creation in the country besides facilitating businesses for increasing exports and reducing trade deficit.

He said that President Alvi further said that the government has initiated fundamental reforms to restructure the economy and strengthen domestic industry and special attention was being given to facilitate Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) while more facilities would be provided to the exporters.

FPCCI President Daroo Khan Achakzai said the business community fully reposed the confidence on the incumbent government and the recent visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman was a big success for Pakistan as the message had been conveyed to the world that our country is safe haven for foreign investment.

He said that they apprised the President of Pakistan of their all support if India initiated any aggression against Pakistan. He said they are united and committed to defend their country. However; he condemned India for its war rhetoric and termed it devastation for the prosperity of the region.

Daroo Khan Achakzai said Prime Minister Imran Khan gave hope to the nation and a viable roadmap of his envisioned new Pakistan.

Ishtiaq Baig said the government and business community should come forward for country’s betterment as the cost of doing business and trade was a serious concern of business community. “Efforts should also be made to promote exports, encourage further foreign investment other than Saudi Arab and China and stimulate economic activity in the country,” he added.

He opined that high tariff and taxes were affecting the country’s balance of trade for which drastic and corrective measures were need to do away with economic challenges.

Malik Sohail Hussain said efforts would be made in order to resolve all issues of business community relating to tax, regulatory duty, customs, smuggling refund and rebate, starting business and high cost of doing business. He termed the payment of long outstanding refunds as positive, which would definitely help to accelerate industrial pace in the country.

Former federation chief, Zubair Tufail said the government should devise a comprehensive strategy to counter the issues in order to accelerate the industrial pace. “Pakistani exports were under pressure due to prevailing economic financial and industrial crisis in the country,” he continued.

