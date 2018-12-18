Govt committed to eradicate polio from Pakistan: Alvi

Staff Reporter

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that increase in the spending on social sector is priority of the Government. He added that budget allocation for health has been increased to 2% from the current 0.9% of the GDP towards the attainment of Universal Health Care (UHC) and Sustainable Development health related Goals.

The President said this while talking to Regional Director, World Health Organization Dr. Ahmed Salim Saif Al-Mandhari and Regional Director, UNICEF SEARO Ms. Jean Gough, who called on him in Islamabad on Monday. Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Aamer Mehmood Kiani was also present on the occasion.

The President underscored that the incumbent Government has recently taken a major initiative in expanding the Health Card Scheme for the poor to include 80 million more individuals across Pakistan. He emphasized that Pakistan is fully committed to polio eradication and Pakistan has achieved tremendous progress in stopping polio virus transmission, reducing the cases to 8 so far this year. The President expressed gratitude to the international community for their support of the efforts being made in Pakistan. He further stated that Pakistan is committed to the United Nations High level meeting declaration on TB and to achieve the SDG/ End TB targets to root out Tuberculosis by 2030.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said that Pakistan is committed to strengthening Family Planning (FP) programme aiming to achieve pledges towards FP 2020 and SDGs which will also lead to improving maternal, newborn and child health indicators of Pakistan. He also highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to fight against malaria, leishmaniasis, dengue and other vector borne diseases, posing threat to the health of millions and achieve the goal of elimination and effective control of these Diseases by 2030. The President underlined that we are fully committed for the integration of Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and Mental Health (MH) into Primary Health Care (PHC) and implementation of WHO Best Buys.

The President expressed desire to seek WHO’s support for coming up with “National Action Plan” in context of Universal Health Coverage, quality of care through family practice & nutrition, because of prevailing high malnutrition status in the country. He said that Pakistan with the help of WHO wants to increase the coverage of routine immunization, achieve equitable access to immunization services especially in the slum and rural areas and to enhance the monitoring and accountability at all levels down to the district.

