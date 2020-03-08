Govt committed to empower women: Ashifa

Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz has said that the present government is highly committed to empower the women legally, economically, financially and socially at grassroots levels.

Thus the department of Women Development is working to the moon and back to facilitate the working women at any cost. 104 Daycare Centers have functionalized across Punjab during the last 16 months to provide the best possible environment to the working women’s children.

She was addressing a consultative session “I am generation equality: realizing women’s rights” on Saturday at a local hotel, organized by the Women Development Department Punjab and UN Women.

“Health, education and security are main issues of women on which we have already started a move with the cooperation of all stakeholders” Ashifa added. “No country or nation could ever grow without empowering the Women” she went on to say.

“The goal of the “Buzdar Govt” is to include the women in our workforce because females are half of the entire population of Pakistan”, she concluded. Secretary Women Development Ambreen Raza said that the Implementation Framework and Working Hostels Authority is being established for the betterment of females.