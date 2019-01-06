Govt committed to eliminating corruption: Chohan

Rawalpindi

Provincial Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fiaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to eliminate the curse corruption from the country.

While inaugurating the “Kitaab Mela” here in e-library here Sunday, he said that NAB was taking action against those elements involved in corruption, he said adding that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N was making hue and cry over the arrest of corrupt people. The JIT will hold neutral investigations in Model Town incident, adding that its proceedings will be held in front of the people and culprits would be hanged to gallows, he said. Chohan assured that the PTI government would not leave any person unattended who were involved in corrupt practices.

He said the leadership of the present government wanted to strengthen all the institutions in the country and for this, concrete measures had been taken to achieve the objectives. He appreciated the Punjab government’s imitative to organize “kitaab mela”, saying that in the era of information Technology, everyone has access to latest gadgets mobile phone, laptops etc but it is need of the hour to promote book culture.

Unfortunately in our society, the tendency and proclivity of reading is gradually dying and this mela would provide a good opportunity to book readers, he expressed. He said that Turkey is our brethren country and always supported Pakistan in test of time.—APP

