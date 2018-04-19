Govt committed to eliminate preventable blindness: PM Abbasi

LONDON : On the side lines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meetings in London, the Prime Minister held discussions with Peek Vision and CBM.

Peek Vision is a world leader in using smartphone technology and training healthcare workforces in developing countries to eliminate preventable blindness and poor vision.

CBM is an international non-governmental development organisation working in the field of disability globally for over 100 years with a major focus on eye care.

Peek Vision was represented by their CEO and co-founder Dr Andrew Bastawrous and CBM was represented by their Director of Inclusive Eye Health Dr Babar Qureshi.

The discussion centered around a major challenge for Pakistan, that of eliminating preventable blindness. It is estimated that there are more than 8 million citizens of Pakistan that are suffering from preventable visual loss.

Peek Vision with CBM is prepared to deploy their partnership to deliver the most advanced solutions for the identification, diagnosis and treatment management for Pakistani citizens using Pakistan’s existing health infrastructure and staff.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi invited Peek Vision to Pakistan and expressed the Governments clear commitment to eliminate preventable blindness in Pakistan. He committed the full support of the Government for a national program in this regard.

Peek Vision and CBM agreed to follow up and work with the Government to reach this noble goal.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Mr. Ali Jehangir Siddiqui and Pakistan High Commissioner to UK Syed Ibne Abbas were also present during the meeting.

Orignally published by NNI