Govt committed to create jobs to overcome unemployment: Khan

Islamabad

Minister-Jobs Balochistan Provincial Minister for Commerce and Industries, Haji Muhammad Khan Wednesday said the government has finalized a plan to build industrial zone along with the routes of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to create more jobs.

Talking to APP, he said people having technical education degree have more opportunities to secure good jobs in the market.

He suggested youth to prefer technical education instead of social sciences. The provincial government is committed to create maximum job opportunities in the province to overcome the unemployment issue, he added.

He said the main purpose of providing jobs is to overcome the unemployment in the province and implement the election manifesto.

He said we have directed the departments to fill the vacant posts after completing all codal formalities as soon as possible.

The minister said the government has approved the amendment in Balochistan Public Service Commission rules to change the role of the commission and extend the numbers of commission members to 12 including two female members.

He said, “Our aim was to make appointment procedure fair and transparent to ensure more transparency and merit for the educated youth of the province.”

He said the government has planned to appoint 29,000 youth which will be a large number in history of the province.

Youth of Balochistan have appreciated the government’s initiative of lifting the ban from new government jobs, he said and added the provincial government has took this decision in the last meeting of cabinet.

Meanwhile, the candidates, who have already passed NTS test for the vacancies in education department are protesting in a camp in front of Quetta Press Club.

They are protesting as their appointments are not being made since last eight months despite passing NTS test and completing other formalities.

One of the protesting candidates, Ayaz Treen while talking to APP, demanded the government to resolve their problems at the earliest. He said the government should ensure transparency and make the job appointment process fair.—APP

