Govt committed to agenda of developing export friendly policies: Dagha

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Ministry of Commerce and Textile (Commerce Division) organized a briefing session for the Diplomatic Missions in Islamabad on the 2nd Edition of TEXP0 2019, which is the biggest platform for the promotion of Pakistan’s most significant export sector i.e. Textiles, scheduled to be held in Lahore from 11-14 April, 2019.

The briefing was attended by Ambassadors/High Commissioners, Commercial Counsellors and representatives of Foreign Missions in Pakistan and Senior Officials from the Government.

Welcoming the guests, Secretary Commerce Mohammad Younus Dagha, in his remarks stated that being the fourth biggest grower of cotton in the world, Textile is one of the most important industrial sectors of Pakistan in terms of economic growth, investments and employment as it contributes around 46% to manufacturing and over 60% in our total exports.

“The main objective of holding the TEXPO is to showcase Pakistan’s potential in textile sector and it is expected that it would facilitate foreign buyers in establishing contacts with textile businesses in the country, particularly, SMEs, for establishing mutually beneficial trade linkages” he added. Secretary Commerce further stated that the present Government is committed on its agenda of developing export friendly policies and has a very clear focus on market diversification and TEXPO is expected to build as well as strengthen these business linkages developments and export/market diversification.

Thereafter, a presentation on various aspects of TEXPO 2019 was given by

Secretary Commerce. In his presentation, Secretary highlighted the immense potential of Pakistani Textile Sector and shared that during TEXPO 2019 Trade Development Authority of Pakistan is inviting more than 500 foreign buyers.

Business-to-Business meetings are being organized with 300 plus exhibitors at the exhibition venue with the objective to generate business with foreign chain stores, buying houses, major brands and buyers.

