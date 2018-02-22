Govt committed to provide broadband services in Balochistan, Senate told

ISLAMABAD : The Senate was informed on Thursday that the government has committed over 20 billion rupees during the last four years for provision of broadband services in Balochistan.

This was stated by Minister of State for Information Technology Anusha Rehman Khan, while responding to a question in the Senate.

She said that the government is following a policy of providing Ultra high frequency internet services to every citizen of the country. She said such facilities are available in Mastung, Zhob, Sibbi, Kalat, Awaran, and other areas of Balochistan.

The Minister of State said that the government is also providing broadband internet services in three agencies of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, while the facility will be extended in rest of the tribal belt upon security clearance.

She said that massive area of Dera Ismail Khan is also under UHF coverage.

Responding to another question, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed said that Pakistan International Airlines have become more autonomous since it has been made a limited company.

The Minister said that PIA is finalizing its Strategic Business Plan 2018-22 to turnaround the airline and making it a profitable entity.

Giving ministerial response to a point of public importance, Rana Muhammad Afzal told the house that 213 Pakistani prisoners have been reportedly detained in Bagram prison in Afghanistan.

He said Afghan authorities have just shown three clusters of 25 prisoners each to Pakistani officials, but they are not sharing further details.

He said the prisoners, shown to Pakistani officials, are in good health conditions and are fed properly. He said the government is trying its best for early repatriation of all Pakistani prisoners.

Responding to another point of public importance, Minister for Climate Change told the House that PIA has suspended its flight from Quetta to Dubai and Quetta to Turbat and Gwadar due to lack of aircrafts.

Orignally published by INP