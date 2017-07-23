Govt committed to provide basic facilities to masses: Aftab

Attock

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad said the government was committed to provide basic facilities to masses and billions of rupees were being spent in this regard. He said mega projects were underway across the country which would bring prosperity. He said this after inaugurating gas supply to Dhok Haji Ahmad and Salar on Saturday evening which would benefit 1500 families of both the localities.

The minister said under special programme gas facility would be provided to Kanjoor, Baryar, Dhok Sawaen, Naawa, Dhok Jawanda, Boota, Akhori, Mehmoodabad and Humak at the cost of Rs 2400 million(Rs 2.4 billion). He said the country was facing challenges of terrorism and power shortage which had almost been addressed affectively.

“PMLN came into power through vote and people hatching conspiracies must wait for next election as this government believes in rule of law and supremacy of democracy,” he added. He said PMLN would be victorious in next general elections on the basis of its performance. Chairman Municipal Committee Attock Sheikh Nasir Mehmood, Sheikh Salman Sarwar.—APP