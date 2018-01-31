Govt committed to protect, promote local industry: Haroon

Our Correspondent

Islamabad

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue/Federal Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan has said the government is committed to protecting and promoting the local industry “as the strength of our manufacturing base would determine the pace of growth, creation of jobs and prosperity of the country and the people in the years ahead”.

“Increasing the manufacturing base by facilitating the local industry through removal of undue restrictions and provision of a level-playing field is the key to growing at a faster pace as a country and as an economy,” he said while talking to a group of LED manufacturers who met the Minister at FBR House on Tuesday. Sajjad Ahmad, president of the LED Bulbs Manufacturing Association, and other office-bearers of the body were also present.

The delegation apprised the minister of various taxation related issues facing the local LED bulbs manufacturers and sought help from the government for removal of what they described as anomalies and restrictions hindering the growth of the industry. They said the local LED bulbs industry was growing at a fast pace and even exporting products to the outside world, including some developed countries, and it was necessary to further facilitate it by removing restrictions and providing it a level-playing field.

Haroon Akhtar Khan told the delegation the government was keen to promoting the local industry and providing the private sector all possible facilities and rightful protections.

“We want the private sector to grow and flourish as doing the business is not the government’s business,” he said. He asked the Association to brainstorm and come up with logical and realistic recommendations for consideration and incorporation in the next budget.