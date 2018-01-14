Govt committed to make PMDC world class institution: Saira

Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar said the incumbent government was committed to make Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) a world class institution and efforts were being made for the purpose.

She said the law introduced by the government was more defined and conflict of interest was abolished from it.

She said it was very unfortunate that every issue of national importance was politicized due to vested interests.

The minister said the government wanted that private medical colleges should follow merit based admission policy in the colleges and provision of quality education and infrastructure.

She said the committee formed by the Supreme Court was consisted of Vice Chancellors of the public universities and it was hoped they would ensure transparency in running the matters.—APP

