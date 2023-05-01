Govt committed for welfare of labourers

Present government is committed for welfare of labourers and their family members whereas government is taking practical measures for providing healthcare and educational and other facilities to the labourers across the country.

This was stated by the former federal Minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Saira Afzal Tarar on the occasion of International Labour Day. While paying tribute to male and female workers, she said the labour force was backbone of our economy and present government was taking steps for protection of their rights by strictly enforcing the labour laws to discourage unfair labour practices.

The dream of economic stability and development of the country cannot materialized without providing due rights of workers and to acknowledge their struggle, she said and added that heart of PMLN is beating with labourers and government of PMLN took many steps and promulgated different laws for the welfare of workers.— Bashir Ahmad Rehmani