Govt committed for progress despite economic challenges: Governor Baligh ur Rehman

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman has said that the government is developing and stability in the country despite the economic challenges.

He was talking to former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari who called on him at Governor House Lahore on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Balighur Rahman said that the incident of May 9 is a very sad and dark chapter in the history of the country.

He said that attacks on institutions, military installation and disrespect of the martyrs’ memorials by the miscreants was an intolerable act. He said that the ranks of martyrs are very high in Islam, and respect of martyrs is obligatory on each of us.

Governor Punjab said that the government is committed to development and stability in the country despite the economic challenges.

He said that in the past tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), exemplary measures were taken in the field of education and health and special attention was paid to the development of South Punjab. He said that due to the farmer-friendly policies of the present government, the average yield of wheat per acre has increased this year.