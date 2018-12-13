Govt committed for digitalization of Pakistan: Minister

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that the future of world depends upon information technology and telecommunication.

He was talking to Secretary General Asia-Pacific Telecommunity Areewan Haorangsi who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Matters related to telecommunication and information technology were discussed during the meeting.

The Minister said that present government is committed for the digitalization of Pakistan.

Secretary General Asia-Pacific Telecommunity Areewan briefed the minister about the working of APT.

She said that the one of the objectives of APT is to promote regional cooperation in the area of common interest covering radio communications, standardization and development.

Secretary General APT also invited Federal Minister for IT and Telecommu to attend APT ministerial conference in Singapore on June 25 next year.

The Federal Minister accepted the invitation.—NNI

