Govt committed for FATA merger in KP: Qayyum

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator, Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum Thursday said the present government was committed for merger of Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The merger of FATA was imperative to provide basic amenities and rights to masses of the area and the federal cabinet had approved placing of a bill before the Parliament in this regard, he said talking to a private news channel.

He expressed hope that FATA’s merger would be happened in the ongoing tenure of the PML-N government and consensus would be evolved on the matter. Abdul Qayyum said, during 70 years, no elected government had talked about FATA merger in KP and this credit went to the PML-N government.—APP