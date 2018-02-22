Govt committed to facilitate business community: Rajwana

Governor Punjab visits LCCI

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana has said that business community is the backbone of the economy and it must be facilitated for sustainable economic growth of the country.

He was talking to the LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid, Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid and Executive Committee Members here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The governor Punjab agreed with the LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid that prices of gas and other inputs should be same throughout the country. He said that protests and sit-ins at Mall Road have become major issues for the business community, students, patients and the masses. Politicians and civil society should show responsibility and avoid disturbing trade and economic activities. He said that recommendations regarding parking plazas have been forwarded to Punjab government.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that government has largely overcome the energy shortfall. There has been a considerable decline in electricity load shedding. It is an obvious result of concerted efforts from government side which is really praiseworthy. He said that business community will be much relieved if per unit price of electricity is also brought down to further decrease the already high cost of production and also enhance our competitiveness in international market. While calling for uniformed rate for gas, he said that it is not fair to keep comparatively high price of gas for Punjab.

Malik Tahir Javaid said that law & order situation in Punjab and Lahore in particular is better than other parts of country but there is still a lot of room for improvement. With the introduction of Dolphin Force in Lahore, we have seen some improvement but there is a need to enhance their strength to improve the vigilance that will further control street crimes. We suggest that the same force should be introduced in other major cities of Punjab.

The LCCI President said that the Mall Road is an important and central road of Lahore City. Lahore High Court gave that judgment that no one would be allowed to protest on that road by way of blocking, sit-downs or public meetings. We keep noticing serious violation of this decision which must be implemented at any cost. He further said you know that with the passage of time the flow of traffic in Lahore has increased manifold. Despite this fact that Punjab Government has broadened roads and made some of them signal free, but there is still a heavy load of traffic especially at peak hours. Parking of vehicles on the sides of roads aggravates the situation further. We have already proposed government to construct new parking plazas near major markets in Lahore. You are requested to please expedite this matter.

He said that many of LCCI members are having industrial units on the main roads of city which were established around Lahore under Rural Industrial Scheme. LCCI proposal was favorably considered that these industries should be regularized at their existing locations. The Secretary Industries has agreed in this connection and submitted a report to provincial government for approval.

We are still waiting for the required notification. He said that there are almost 1200 industrial plots available in industrial estates whereas more or less 40,000 industrial units are located on main roads of Lahore city. He said that all these industries should be declared as part of industrial corridor. That is how commercial tax imposed by LDA will be waived.