Govt committed for economic, social uplift of GB people: PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is committed for economic and social uplift of people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The Prime Minister was talking to Chief Minister of GB, Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman who called on him here on Thursday.

Premier Shahid Khan Abbasi said that Chief Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will open new avenues of development and progress in GB.

He said that road projects of GB, Dir and Chitral were given priority in the mega project which will have a positive aspect for the region besides improving the living standard of the stated areas.

During meeting, CM GB Hafiz Hafizur Rehman briefed the Prime Minister about steps taken by the sitting government of GB for development and resolving problems faced by the people.

He said that the incumbent GB government has added 54 megawatt electricity in the power besides a bringing a remarkable improvement in recovery of dues.

Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman said that steps were being taken for uplift of tourism sector of GB.

Orignally published by INP