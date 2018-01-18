Govt committed to assist poor in skill development: PM

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday said the government was committed not only to provide every possible support to the poor but also assist them in skill development and capacity building so that they were able to sustain themselves and permanently exit poverty traps.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Rural Support Programme Network (RSPN), headed by its Chairman Shoaib Sultan Khan, which called on him at PM Office. The delegation included Shandana Khan, Dr Rashid Bajwa, Masoodul Mulk, Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro, Nadir Gul and Muzaffaruddin.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of Rural Support Programme Network and its contributions towards poverty alleviation in various parts of the country.

He also recalled the vision of the leadership of PML-N that started National Rural Support Programme in 1991.

Shoaib Sultan Khan briefed the prime minister about the functions and working of RSPN that helped the poor break off shackles of poverty thorough fostering a three-tier social mobilization network.

Shoaib Sultan said the holistic approach followed by RSPN including social networking, capacity building and human resource development, offering micro credit facility, infrastructure development, and provision of technical assistance along with necessary linkages had yielded positive results in various countries of South Asia in poverty reduction and enabling the poor earn their livelihood on sustainable basis.

He also offered that trained staff and comprehensive network of RSPN spread over the entire country could complement government’s initiatives to reach out and extract them out of vicious cycle of poverty.