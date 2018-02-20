Govt committed to addressing traders issues: TDAP chief

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The government is working on a policy to address the trade related issues especially visa facilitation issues of the exporters exporting to China in and Look Africa initiative taken by Younas Dhagha, secretary commerce in a good manner and in this context, taking all measures for their earlier resolution.

Mian Riaz Ahmad, Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) stated this while talking to a five member delegation of exporters led by Ali Ansar Ghumman, President Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GTCCI) here today at TDAP Lahore. The DG apprised the delegates that he had already taken up the visa related issues of the Pakistani exporters to China with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and hopefully, the exporters’ trade related issues in this context will be resolved amicably.

The DG also informed the delegates that TDAP is participating in the China International Furniture Fair in September 2018 and for Pak exporters’ effective participation in the said event, he has already taken up the matter with the Foreign Mission in Shanghai, China. Muhammad Afzal, Chairman All Pakistan Furniture Maker Association, Secretary General GTCCI Mr Usman and two Ex-Presidents GTCCI were present during the meeting.

On the occasion the DG shared his views regarding Look Africa trade seminar being held at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Lahore on tomorrow.

The delegates appreciated this initiative for exploring non traditional markets for which they are already trying to start business channels. DG TDAP was assisted by the senior officers of TDAP.