Govt committed to achieve universal health coverage: Saira

ISLAMABAD :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar Friday said the government was committed to achieve universal health coverage through efficient, equitable, accessible and affordable health services. She was talking the signing ceremony of contract agreement between Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and NESPAK. She said this is the start of a small but strategically very significant milestone that is to build a central warehouse at national level which will meet not only the requirement of three priority communicable diseases but could also serve the purpose of warehousing and logistical support to other health programmes. The minister said, “I would like to recall the year 2013, when this ministry was created not only to execute the federal health related functions but also to provide a common strategic vision for the health sector in Pakistan.” She said this warehouse will provide state-of-the-art warehousing and logistic support not only for the AIDS, TB and Malaria programmes but also become a role model for provinces for the best warehousing and logistic practices. She said another objective that would be achieved through this initiative is to integrate the supply chain management functions of the three national programmes. This will not only ensure efficiency by avoiding duplication of activities but will also bring efficiency in available financial resources in the long term and such saving can be diverted towards other health needs in the country, she added. She said availability of essential medicines and supplies especially to the poorest is an important indicator for the ‘Universal Health Coverage Index’ and this step will be an effort to ensure better performance of Pakistan in this area.

Orignally published by APP