The federal government on Tuesday filed a separate application in the Lahore High Court against the stay order that was issued to halt the investigation of the cypher at the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

The government’s legal representative argued that the high court’s decision to suspend the unilateral implementation of the investigation, without granting notice or a hearing to the government, was unjust.

Furthermore, the court ruling also resulted in the halting of the Federal Investigation Agency’s progress in the case. In light of these concerns, the government requested the withdrawal of the stay order that was issued on December 6, 2022, specifically regarding the cypher investigation.

In response to the application, the court issued a notice to Imran Khan, summoning him to respond to the government’s petition. The court has set a deadline of July 17 for the submission of his reply.