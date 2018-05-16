Govt challenges Imran Khan’s acquittal in SSP torture case

ISLAMABAD : The government on Wednesday challenged a verdict of an anti-terrorism court that acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in a case pertaining to manhandling of then SSP Islamabad (Operations) Asmatullah Junejo during the 2014 sit-in in Islamabad.

The state through Advocate General Islamabad filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), naming the PTI chief and ATC judge as respondents.

In the appeal, the high court has been pleaded to set aside the May 04 verdict.

On May 04, Judge Shahrukh Arjumand gave the verdict on an application of the PTI chairman seeking acquittal in the case for want of evidence.

The PTI chief filed an application under section 265-K of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), requesting the court to acquit him in the case for lack of evidence.

Police had booked Imran Khan and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri along with their supporters in a number of cases during the 2014 sit-in calling for the resignation of the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

In a case, 70 people were booked after a mob of protesters belonging to the PTI and PAT stormed PTV headquarters and forced its staff to take two of the state broadcaster’s flagship channels PTV News and PTV World off the air on Sept 1, 2014.

The protesters were also charged with attacking government properties including the Parliament House building.